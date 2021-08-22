Section divider

Spiders Dwarves and a Hobbit The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on August 22:

  • Bilbo fights off spiders (1341)
  • They come to Isengard; they take leave of the King of the West at Sunset (1419)
  • [Join us on the Discussion Boards here]

August 22, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

1. Bilbo fights off spiders.

 (from Karen Wynn Fonstad, The Atlas of Middle-earth)

 “[Bilbo] sat himself down with his back to a tree, and not for the last time fell to thinking of his far-distant hobbit-hole with its beautiful pantries.  He was deep in thoughts of bacon and eggs and toast and butter when……he felt something touch him.

 (Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 153-160 The Hobbit)

August 22, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. They come to Isengard; they take leave of the King of the West at Sunset.

(from the appendices)m

 “From Deeping Coomb they rode to Isengard, and saw how the Ents had busied themselves.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 317 – 321 RotK)

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from The Saul Zaentz Company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2020 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.