The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on August 22:

Bilbo fights off spiders (1341)

They come to Isengard; they take leave of the King of the West at Sunset (1419)

August 22, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

1. Bilbo fights off spiders.

“[Bilbo] sat himself down with his back to a tree, and not for the last time fell to thinking of his far-distant hobbit-hole with its beautiful pantries. He was deep in thoughts of bacon and eggs and toast and butter when……he felt something touch him.

August 22, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. They come to Isengard; they take leave of the King of the West at Sunset.

“From Deeping Coomb they rode to Isengard, and saw how the Ents had busied themselves.”

