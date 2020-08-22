Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Today in Middle-earth, August 22

August 22, 2020 at 1:00 am by grammaboodawg  - 

Spiders Dwarves and a Hobbit The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on August 22:

  • Bilbo fights off spiders (1341)
  • They come to Isengard; they take leave of the King of the West at Sunset (1419)
  • [Join us on the Discussion Boards here]

August 22, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

1. Bilbo fights off spiders.

 (from Karen Wynn Fonstad, The Atlas of Middle-earth)

 “[Bilbo] sat himself down with his back to a tree, and not for the last time fell to thinking of his far-distant hobbit-hole with its beautiful pantries.  He was deep in thoughts of bacon and eggs and toast and butter when……he felt something touch him.

 (Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 153-160 The Hobbit)

August 22, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. They come to Isengard; they take leave of the King of the West at Sunset.

(from the appendices)m

 “From Deeping Coomb they rode to Isengard, and saw how the Ents had busied themselves.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 317 – 321 RotK)


Posted in Calendar, Creations, Fans, Hobbit Book, Lord of the Rings, LotR Books, The Hobbit, Today in Middle-earth on August 22, 2020
