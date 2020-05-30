Today in Middle-earth, May 30
The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on May 30th:
Gandalf keeps the trolls arguing until dawn (1341)
May 30, 2941 (S.R. 1341)
1. Gandalf keeps the trolls arguing until dawn.
(from Karen Wynn Fonstad, The Atlas of Middle-earth)
“No sooner did Tom see Balin come into the light than he gave an awful howl. Trolls simply detest the very sight of dwarves (uncooked).”
(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 49-53 Hobbit)