Today in Middle-earth, March 4

The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on March 4th:

Aragorn faces the enemy as the new day dawn (1419)

The charge of the Riders (1419)

Gandalf returns (1419)

Théoden and Gandalf set out from Helm’s Deep for Isengard (1419)

Frodo reaches the slag-mounds on the edge of the Desolation of the Morannon (1419)

Merry and Pippin try to stay high and dry (1419)

March 4, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. Aragorn faces the enemy as the new day dawns.

(not from the appendices)

“At last Aragorn stood above the great gates, heedless of the darts of the enemy.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 184 TT)

2.The charge of the Riders.

(not from the appendices)

“…sudden and terrible, from the tower above, the sound of the great horn of Helm rang out.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 185 TT)

3. Gandalf returns.

(not from the appendices)

“There suddenly upon a ridge appeared a rider, clad in white, shining in the rising sun. “

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 186-187TT)

4. Théoden and Gandalf set out from Helm’s Deep for Isengard.

(from the appendices)

“You move me, Gimli,’ said Legolas. ‘I have never heard you speak like this before.'”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 195 TT)

5. Frodo reaches the slag-mounds on the edge of the Desolation of the Morannon.

(from the appendices)

“They had come to the desolation that lay before Mordor: the lasting monument to the dark labour of its slaves…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 302-305 TT)

6. Merry and Pippin try to stay high and dry.

(not from the appendices)

“‘There was a noise in the night like a wind coming up the valley. I think the Ents and Huorns that had been away came back…'”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 226 TT)